GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for murdering toddler in Tiruppur

March 31, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A couple in illicit relationship was arrested following the alleged murder of her toddler son at Old Ramakrishnapuram in Tiruppur North police station limits.

Stephen Arockiasamy (24) and Priya (21) had initially admitted the child to the hospital stating that he had a fall. The child was declared brought dead at the hospital, whereafter they had lodged a police complaint.

On inquiry, the illicit status of the couple was determined, and the police established on the basis of postmortem report that they had murdered the child. The duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.