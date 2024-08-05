Two arrested for murdering autorickshaw driver

Two persons were arrested on Monday for murdering a 22-year-old autorickshaw driver along Kottur road in Pollachi East police station limits on Sunday night.

S. Vimal (22), a private company worker of Mothirapuram and B. Faizal, 33, of Sakthi Nagar, employed in a private bar, had slashed the throat of D.Aravind of Kaliyankadu, causing his death, after a bout quarrel, police said.

Aravind, who was reportedly inebriated, was said to have confronted Vimal and Faizal who were pushing their two wheeler as the vehicle tank had gone dry. Aravind, police sources said, had brandished a knife, which the duo had snatched to commit the crime. As Aravind had lost consciousness and collapsed, the assailants fled the scene.

The police, acting on information passed on by passers-by, rushed Aravind to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). However, doctors had declared him brought dead.

The police registered a case under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and had the accused duo remanded in judicial custody.

