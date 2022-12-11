Two arrested for murder

December 11, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Salem

A man and his father were arrested on charges of murder here. C. Sivakumar, a vegetable trader of Narthansedu near Yercaud, allegedly had an affair with T. Pushpa, wife of M. Thangaraj. Thangaraj reportedly warned Sivakumar against the affair. On Friday night, a quarrel erupted between Sivakumar and Thangaraj during which Thangaraj and his father, Manickam, attacked Sivakumar with a sickle and an iron rod. Sivakumar sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. On Saturday, Sivakumar died at the hospital. The Yercaud police arrested Thangaraj and Manickam. They were remanded in prison on Sunday.

Jewellery stolen

A 56-year-old man lost 16 sovereigns of jewellery kept in his bag while travelling in a bus. Balamurugan of Erode district was going to Salem in a bus to attend a marriage. He kept the bag with the jewellery at the overhead luggage rack. When he reached the Salem bus stand, he found the bag missing. He lodged a complaint with the Pallapatti police. The police have registered a case and are verifying CCTV footages.

Villagers stage road roko

More than 500 residents of Uddanapalli village near Hosur staged a road roko on Uddanapalli-Hosur Road on Sunday against the government’s proposal to establish a SIPCOT by acquiring over 3,034 acres in the village. Following the protest, over 100 police were deployed and the police held talks with the villagers. After an hour of negotiation, the villagers withdrew their protest.

Molotov cocktail hurled near shop in Krishnagiri

Unidentified persons hurled a Molotov cocktail near a tailor shop at Pudupettai here on Saturday night. No damage was reported. V. Chandrasekar, an RSS worker who runs a digital e-seva centre near the tailor shop, filed a complaint with the Krishnagiri Town Police on Sunday alleging that unidentified persons threw the Molotov cocktail at his shop, but it landed near the tailor shop. The police are verifying CCTV footages in the locality.