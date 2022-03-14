Two arrested for murder in Coimbatore

The Selvapuram police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of murdering a 35-year-old financier-cum-salon owner at Telungupalayam.

The police said R. Elangovan (52) of Sri Krishna Nagar at Chokkampudur, and R. Ramji (47), Hindu Munnani’s urban district vice-president from Chokkampudur, were arrested for murdering P. Sasikumar.

Sasikumar had been running a salon in his locality apart from lending money for interest. Two years ago, he had approached his friend Ramji for some money. Ramji introduced Sasikumar to Elangovan who lent him ₹5 lakh. The police said Sasikumar failed to return the money to Elangovan, though the latter demanded him several times.

According to the police, Ramji went to Sasikumar’s house around 1 a.m. on Monday and called him out to discuss a personal matter. He escorted Sasikumar to Elangovan who was waiting at a nearby street. The duo demanded Sasikumar to return ₹5 lakh along with interest at the earliest.

As Sasikumar refused to oblige, Elangovan and Ramji stabbed him with knives and fled the place, said the police.

The Selvapuram police were alerted about the murder around 2 a.m. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

A team headed by Thudiyalur inspector M. Gnasekaran arrested Elangovan and Ramji on Monday.