Two arrested for murder in brawl in Coimbatore

Published - July 15, 2024 08:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Singanallur police in Coimbatore on Monday arrested two persons on charges of murdering a 54-year-old man in a brawl at a liquor store on Sunday evening.

The police said N. Kanagaraj, 40, of Vellalore and Munusamy of Singanallur were arrested for murdering M. Sekar, who hailed from Velandipalayam in the city.

Sekar visited his relative’s house at Vellalore on Sunday morning and later gambled with his relatives and friends. In the evening, he went to a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet on Vellalore road and consumed alcohol.

Sekar had a brawl with Kanagaraj and Munusamy, who had come to the bar, at around 5.30 p.m. They pushed Sekar and his head hit against a stone as he fell. He died on the spot due to a severe head injury.

The Singanallur police reached the spot after being alerted by the supervisor of the bar. They shifted the body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police arrested Kanagaraj and Munusamy on Monday.

Coimbatore / crime / murder

