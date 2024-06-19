ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for murder at Narasimhanaickenpalayam near Coimbatore

Published - June 19, 2024 10:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Wednesday arrested a man and his friend on charges of murdering the former’s brother at Narasimhanaickenpalayam near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Viji, 50, a resident of Vinayaga Nagar at Narasimhanaickenpalayam, and his friend Kumaresan, 45, both autorickshaw drivers by occupation, were arrested for murdering the former’s brother Maruthamuthu, 41, a construction worker.

The police said that Maruthamuthu lived in a house opposite to that of his brother Viji. According to the police, Viji’s wife Chithra broomed the courtyard of her house on Tuesday’s evening. Maruthamuthu was sitting outside his house and having food. Under the influence of alcohol. Maruthamuthu got furious allegedly after dirt particles fell on his food when Chithra was sweeping. This led to an argument between the two, said the police.

Meanwhile, Chithra’s son had an altercation with Maruthamuthu and the latter beat him with a log. After learning about the incident, Viji and his friend Kumaresan rushed to the spot, the police said.

The two men entered Maruthamuthu’s house and stabbed him. He suffered multiple stabs and died on the spot.

The Periyanaickenpalayam police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem. The police took Viji and Kumaresan into custody late on Tuesday and arrested them on Wednesday. They were produced before a court and the judge remanded them in judicial custody.

