Two arrested for land grab in Krishnagiri

January 27, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested in a case of land grab in Hosur.

Ashok Kumar of Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru lodged a complaint with the police stating that the land he purchased in Eluvapalli village in Hosur in 2022 was grabbed by Nirmala of Anekkal in Karnataka. The woman allegedly forged the documents and gave the power of attorney to Jegadish. Two other men, Sanpangirama Reddy of Avalapalli in Hosur and Devendira Reddy of Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh, were parties to the crime.  

While Nirmala and Jegadish were arrested and remanded, the police are on the lookout for the other two.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said land grab cases would be swiftly investigated and the culprits brought to book upon due inquiry.

