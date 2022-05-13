Two arrested for kidnapping man in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of kidnapping a man following a dispute over auctioning of a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet in the city.

The police said that the accused Yogaraj alias Nagaraj (35) and Kalaiselvan (45) met K. Raja (47), a resident of Veerapandi in Tiruppur, earlier in this year. Raja had allegedly assured the two that he would arrange them contracts to run a bar and took ₹ 17.8 lakh cash fom them, the police said.

As no steps were taken even after four months of taking the cash, the two accused along with two more men kidnapped Raja on May 11. The four allegedly robbed him of ₹ 20,000 cash, mobile phone and ATM card and released him.

Based on Raja’s complaint, the Veerapandi police registered a case against the four under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 342 (Wrongful confinement), 363 (Kidnapping), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and arrested Yogaraj and Kalaiselvan on Thursday. The two were remanded in judicial custody and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, the police said.