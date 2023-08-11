Two arrested for harassing Iranian woman in Coimbatore

August 11, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Racecourse police have arrested two persons on charges of harassing an Iranian woman at a restaurant in Coimbatore city.

J. Raju (32) of New Siddhapudur in Coimbatore, and John Francis (40) of Coonoor in the Nilgiris district were arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, the duo was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a 37-year-old woman from Iran who is pursuing B.Pharm course in a private college in Coimbatore. The woman has been residing in an apartment near Telungupalayam with her four-year-old daughter. She got introduced to Raju through her former apartment mate. After her friend returned to Iran, the woman and Raju used to meet each other, the police said.

As per the complaint lodged with the police, Raju took her to a bar-attached restaurant at Pappanaickenpalayam late on Wednesday and Francis also joined them. The complainant alleged that the two persons harassed her around 12.05 a.m. and she left for her apartment. She lodged a complaint with the Race Course police on Thursday noon, based on which the police arrested the two for offence under Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. They were remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

13 arrested for trespassing, taking possession of godown

The Singanallur police arrested 13 persons, including a Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary, for allegedly taking possession of a godown over a land dispute. The outfit’s State youth wing secretary, D. Prabhu (36) of Arulmurugan Nagar in SIHS Colony, and 12 history-sheeters were arrested for trespassing and taking possession of a godown on Vellalore Road. According to the police, S. Murugan (56) of Tirunelveli district had set up the godown after purchasing 15 cents of land worth ₹ 1.25 crore from Thangavelu in 2015. Murugan had allegedly paid only ₹ 50 lakh to Thangavelu, who sold the property to one Balasubramaniam for ₹ 1.4 crore in 2020. He had been asking Murugan to vacate the godown since then. Thangavelu sought the help of Prabhu to take possession of the godown. Thirteen men, including Prabhu, took possession of property and materials worth ₹ 8.5 lakh on Wednesday midnight, said the police.

Habitual rice-smugglers warned of consequences

Under the directions of the Director General of Police, Civil Supplies CID, K. Vannia Perumal, police teams carried out surprise inspections at the houses of habitual offenders involved in smuggling of rice meant for distribution through ration shops and warned them of severe consequences. The teams, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishnan, visited the houses of the criminals at Pollachi, Anamalai and Kottur Meenakshipuram areas, and cautioned that their assets would be confiscated if they indulged in the crime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT