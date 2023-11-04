HamberMenu
Two arrested for hacking auto driver to death in Ooty

November 04, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested for killing an autorickshaw driver, Gothandam, 48, near Kotagiri on Saturday. The accused were identified as Jaswanth, 30, and Gokul, 28. They were nephews of victim’s wife Radha.

Due to alleged physical abuse by Gothandam towards his wife, the two youth are said to have hatched a plan to murder him. On Saturday, the two left their home in a car, and tracked down Gothandam to near his house in Kadakkode in Nedugula panchayat near Kotagiri.

They crashed the car into his autorickshaw, overturning the vehicle in the process, police officials said. They then hacked him to death using machetes. Gothandam’s body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem, while the two persons were arrested and charged with murder.

