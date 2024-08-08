GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for forcing woman into prostitution in Salem

Published - August 08, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including the husband, were arrested on Thursday for forcing his wife into prostitution.

G. Tamil Selvan (23) of Udayapatti was working for a private milk company. He got married to a 21-year-old woman, a resident of Attur, four months ago. On Monday evening, the woman came to her parents house and tried to end her life. Her family members admitted her to Attur Government Hospital. Attur police investigated and found that her husband and his friend T. Natraj (42), a resident of Andalur Gate near Rasipuram in Namakkal district, forced her into prostitution. Unable to bear this, she took the extreme step. On Thursday, the Attur police registered a case and arrested Tamil Selvan and Natraj.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline (044-24640050.)

