Two arrested for elephant’s death in Kil Kotagiri

Two persons were arrested in connection with the death of a wild elephant at Kil Kotagiri in the Nilgiris.

The incident happened four years ago, but was unearthed by the Forest Department only recently.

The arrested were identified as M. Easwaran (40), and S. Katturaja (27) from Mettukkal.

Electric fence

K. Saravanakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Nilgiris division, said that the Department received a tip-off during recent combing operations that Easwaran had a small plot of land in the area and he had erected an illegal electric fence to keep out wildlife.

A wild elephant was said to have come into contact with the fence and had died of electrocution. Easwaran, with the help of Katturaja and Natheeshkumar, who were paid to be part of the cover-up, had buried the carcass without informing the Forest Department, he said.

On information, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division) Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram directed the department staff to visit the area and exhume the remains of the elephant. On Saturday, a team accompanied by Assistant Conservator of Forests succeeded in locating the carcass, and dug up the remains. Two of the accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The third accused, Natheeshkumar, had died in a road accident in 2019.

Mr. Saravanakumar said that samples of the elephant’s remains have been sent for forensic analysis to identify the age and sex of the animal.