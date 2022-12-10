Two arrested for drug peddling in Coimbatore 

December 10, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested two persons for peddling banned tobacco products near Karumathampatti. During regular patrol near Brindavan Nagar, the Karumathampatti police found R. Sakthivel (30) of Salem district and R. Arvind Kumar (27) of Namakkal district transporting banned tobacco products in a four-wheeler. The police seized 98.8 kg of gutka, a mobile phone and a four-wheeler and arrested the two. The police invoked the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) against them and remanded them in judicial custody.

