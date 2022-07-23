Two arrested for double murder in Dharmapuri

The police have arrested two persons on charges of double murder on Saturday. According to police, bodies of two persons were found in a forest near Nallampalli on July 19. The Athiyamankottai police identified the deceased as Sivakumar (50) of Ernakulam and Neville G. Cruise (58) of Thiruvananthapuram. The bodies were recovered and sent for postmorterm.

Three special teams were formed to nab the culprits. On Friday, four persons Ragu (45) of Erode , Joseph (22), Suren Babu (35) and Vishnuvardhan (30) of Salem, surrendered before a court in Tenkasi in connection with the murder.. On Saturday, the Dharmapuri district police arrested Prabakaran (40) and Lakshmanan alias Abhu (37) of Salem district. The police are investigating the motive for the murder.