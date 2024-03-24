Two arrested for defrauding businessman of over ₹10 crore

March 24, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police’s City Crime Branch-II has arrested two individuals on allegations of defrauding a businessman of more than ₹10 crore.

P. Siva (34) from Attur and R. Vasanth (32) from Narasingapuram in Salem district were taken into custody following a complaint filed by G.C. Sivaraj of Peelamedu in November 2023. The two are part of a group of 13 accused in the case.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Sivaraj, who operates a spinning mill and serves as a trustee for an educational institutions group, received a notice from the Income Tax Department in 2014 demanding a penalty payment of ₹5 crore related to land sale taxation.

P. Aswinkumar from Salem allegedly approached him, claiming close ties with I-T officials. Aswinkumar enlisted Vasanth and Siva to oversee I-T Department matters and assist him, assuring Sivaraj that the demanded ₹10 crore would settle the ₹5 crore penalty along with an additional ₹5 crore for ancillary expenses. Trusting Aswinkumar, Sivaraj transferred the sum, the FIR stated.

In 2016, when Sivaraj received another I-T Department notice, Aswinkumar claimed that the notice was issued for penal charges, excluding the tax amount paid, and insisted on further funds to resolve proceedings, threatening immediate arrest otherwise. As Sivaraj’s funds dwindled, Aswinkumar proposed transferring land to him, pledging to use the sale proceeds to resolve the I-T issues.

Despite transferring ₹10 crore and multiple properties to Aswinkumar, Sivaraj’s tax matters remained unsettled, the FIR revealed. Furthermore, Aswinkumar allegedly misused the power of attorney and falsified documents to transfer Sivaraj’s properties to himself and his associates.

The CCB is actively seeking Aswinkumar and 10 others implicated in the case

