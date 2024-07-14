ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for collecting teeth and claws from tiger carcass

Published - July 14, 2024 10:14 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Forest Department on Sunday for collecting the teeth and claws from a tiger that died of natural causes in the Nilgiris forest division.

According to officials, the two accused, identified as Lakshmanan and Chandran, residents of Mel Kundha in the Nilgiris, are said to have found a dead tiger at the Muligoor reserve forest where they had gone to harvest honey . They are then said to have collected the teeth and nails from the tiger to sell them to prospective buyers.

During their interrogation by officials, the two men disclosed the location of the dead animal to officials, who found the carcass and conducted a postmortem. The officials confirmed said that the animal had died of natural causes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US