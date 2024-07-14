GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for collecting teeth and claws from tiger carcass

Published - July 14, 2024 10:14 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Forest Department on Sunday for collecting the teeth and claws from a tiger that died of natural causes in the Nilgiris forest division.

According to officials, the two accused, identified as Lakshmanan and Chandran, residents of Mel Kundha in the Nilgiris, are said to have found a dead tiger at the Muligoor reserve forest where they had gone to harvest honey . They are then said to have collected the teeth and nails from the tiger to sell them to prospective buyers.

During their interrogation by officials, the two men disclosed the location of the dead animal to officials, who found the carcass and conducted a postmortem. The officials confirmed said that the animal had died of natural causes.

