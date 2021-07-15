Two arrested for cheating private hospital chairman

Coimbatore

15 July 2021 23:27 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Coimbatore City Police arrested two persons on the charges of cheating a chairman of a private hospital.

The accused A. Paneerselvam of Alangudi in Pudukottai district and his aide Selvakumar of Tiruchi were arrested from Chennai on Wednesday.

According to CCB officials, the duo had collected money by promising to arrange loans to the tune of ₹ 100 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

The release said that CCB had registered a case against Paneerselvam, Selvakumar, their friend Kennedy and Balasubramaniam of Avinashi based on a complaint lodged by the chairman of a private hospital in the city in June this year.

The complainant was looking for loans for the expansion of the hospital and Paneerselvam, whom he got introduced through Balasubramanian, promised to arrange the loan for a commission of ₹ 2.85 crore, the police said.

The police also seized two sports utility vehicles and various documents from them.

According to the police, Paneerselvam was booked for cheating Manikandan of Kallakurichi by promising to arrange two kg of gold for ₹ 10 lakh in 2010. Paneerselvam, according to the police, failed to arrange the gold to Mr. Manikandan and returned him ₹ 5 lakh in fake currencies.