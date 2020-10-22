Two arrested for cheating job aspirants of over ₹ 18 lakh in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

22 October 2020 00:32 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday arrested two men on charges of cheating several government job aspirants of over ₹ 18 lakh.

Police said that the incident came to light when R. Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Tiruppur, petitioned the Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan that two men, M. Shanmugam (46) and K.G. Radhakrishnan (55), cheated him of ₹ 5 lakh by promising him and his wife employment at the Tiruppur Corporation.

The accused Radhakrishnan had claimed that he was a lawyer, while he was only working as an assistant to a lawyer, according to the police.

Based on his complaint, the CCB police registered a case under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two were arrested at Karuvampalayam within City Police limits on Wednesday and were remanded in judicial custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two cheated at least eight persons across Tiruppur district of over ₹18 lakh by promising government jobs.

Further probe is on to ascertain the total number of people cheated by the accused and the amount swindled by them, the police said.