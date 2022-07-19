Two arrested for cheating Coimbatore firm of ₹4.5 crore

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of Coimbatore Rural Police arrested two persons on charges of siphoning off ₹4.5 crore from a company they worked for between 2013 and 2019.

K.P. Ranjithkumar (45) of Thrissur and Kalaiselvi (40) of Veerapandi Pirivu near Coimbatore were arrested late on Monday. They were remanded in judicial custody.

As per the first information report (FIR) registered by the DCB on July 17, Ranjithkumar worked as the general manager of Space Makers Roofing Systems (India) Private Limite based at Press Colony. Kalaiselvi had been working as the financial controller in the firm.

Ranjithkumar’s wife Gisha Jagadeesan, also the assistant general manager with the company, lodged a complaint with the DCB accusing the former and Kalaiselvi of having siphoned off money to the tune of ₹4.5 crore. The complainant alleged that the accused transferred cash belonged to the firm through individual transactions to Kalaiselvi and subsequently to her mother Saroja.

The accused conspired and misappropriated money meant to be paid to Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Income Tax Department, Sales Tax Department and Goods and Service Tax among others.

DCB officials said Ranjithkumar quit the company in December 2019 and purchased properties using the defrauded money and Kalaiselvi had been constructing a house.