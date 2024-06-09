ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for cheating Coimbatore-based contractor of ₹1.87 crore

Published - June 09, 2024 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Vadavalli police in Coimbatore have arrested two persons who cheated a building contractor of ₹1.87 crore by promising to arrange him a loan of ₹100 crore.

The arrested have been identified as Aravind Kumar, 41, a resident of Malapatti Road in Dindigul district, and B. Anbazhagan, 49, a native of Anaiyur in Madurai district.

The police said a contractor, Muruganandam of Vadavalli, lodged a complaint against the duo, based on which a case was registered. The cheating took place between April 17 and June 5.

A team headed by Vadavalli inspector Franklin Udro Wilson arrested the two men on Saturday and recovered 80 sovereigns of jewellery, seven cars, five two-wheelers and ₹20 lakh from them.

The police said that Anbazhagan had been involved in 11 cases in the past. The two accused were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

