Two arrested for cheating cable TV operator

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the City Police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charges of cheating a private cable TV operator of ₹ 22.5 lakh on the pretext of arranging loan for him to the tune of ₹ 50 crore.

The arrested have been identified as A. Paneerselvam of Alangudi in Pudukottai district and his aide Selvakumar of Tiruchi. They were arrested based on a complaint lodged by K. Raja, managing director of Multicity Digital Consortium Private Limited.

Paneerselvam, a village panchayat president from Pudukkottai, and Selvakumar were arrested by the CCB on July 14 this year for cheating the chairman of a private hospital here of ₹ 2.85 crore. CCB officials said that the duo had cheated the hospital chairman by promising to arrange loans to the tune of ₹ 100 crore.

According to officials, the two accused are currently in judicial remand and their formal arrest was recorded in connection with the cheating of the cable TV operator.

Two detained under Goondas Act

Two persons, who were arrested by the Civil Supplies CID of the police for smuggling ration rice, have been detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act recently. The detainees have been identified as Mohammed Thoufeek (23) from Pollachi and Gnanaprakash (22) from Anamalai. The Civil Supplies CID said that Coimbatore District Collector issued the detention order against the two accused.