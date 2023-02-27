Two arrested for cheating ₹32 lakh in Salem

February 27, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Salem

Two persons, who cheated a school teacher by promising to give high interest for deposit, were arrested here on Monday. Two cars were seized from the accused.

According to the police, Marirajan (57), a teacher of Periyar Nagar near Surandai in Tenkasi district, on Sunday, lodged a complaint with Kannankurichi police stating that last year, M. Srinivasan (38) of Sanjeevipuram near Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district and D. Karnan (49) of Kannankurichi in Salem approached him, introducing themselves as bank officials.

They claimed that they were running a bank at Omalur in Salem district and promised to pay high interest on money deposited in the bank and arrange a foreign tour. Believing this, Marirajan collected money from his relatives and gave ₹32.50 lakh to the duo on June 13, 2022.

However, they did not pay the interest as promised. On suspicion, Marirajan went to the bank at Omalur last week and found it locked. As he could not contact the duo, Marirajan lodged a complaint with the police.

The police questioned Srinivasan and Karnan and arrested them. They were remanded in prison on Monday. The police also seized two cars from them.

Police sources said investigations revealed that the duo received money from several people through agents in various districts. The police expect that those who lost money to them would soon lodge complaints.