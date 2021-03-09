Coimbatore

Two arrested for chain snatching

The Saravanampatti police on Monday have arrested two persons hailing from Salem district on the charges snatching gold chain of a woman from Gandhi Ma Nagar near Peelamedu recently.

The arrested were Shaen Banu (36) from Hasthampatti and S. Prakash (29) from Chinna Thirupathi in Salem district.

The police recovered the gold chain from the men who were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Man falls to death

A 34-year-old man from Annur in Coimbatore district died after he fell from a palmyra tree on Monday. The police have identified the deceased as A. Pandi, a resident of Upputhottam near Annur. According to the police, the man climbed a palmyra tree at Thottiyannur to pluck the palm fruit. He fell from the tree and died while being rushed to the Government Hospital at Annur.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 11:57:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-arrested-for-chain-snatching/article34031032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY