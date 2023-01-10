ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for burglary in Coimbatore

January 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with a burglary near Sirumugai in the district.

The police said that M. Mani (54) of Mamarathottam near Pogalur was living with her octogenarian mother. On January 5, the two went for a condolence. They returned home to find one of the windows broken open and 2.25 sovereigns of gold ornaments missing. Ms. Mani lodged a complaint with the Sirumugai Police Station.

Investigation revealed that A. Veeramani (30) and R. Akash (19), both from Thiruvannamalai district, had stolen the jewellery. The two had worked as masons during the construction of Ms. Mani’s house

The police arrested the two under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. The police recovered the property and remanded them in judicial custody.

