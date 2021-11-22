Two arrested for burglaries in Salem

Salem

22 November 2021 00:15 IST

The Salem District Police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with two burglaries reported in the Attayampatti police limits.

The police said that special teams were formed to nab the accused who stole eight sovereigns of jewellery in the first case and 900 grams of silver articles, and motorcycle in the second case reported in Attayamaptti limits. A team led by DSP S.Thayalnayagi was on the lookout for the accused.

During a vehicle check on Attayampatti-Tiruchengode Road on Saturday, the police intercepted a two-wheeler without number plate that was proceeding to Tiruchengode. Inquiry revealed that the persons on the motorcycle were involved in the two burglaries. The arrested were identified as Arjunan from Thirupathur and Madesh from Dharmapuri district.

Advertising

Advertising