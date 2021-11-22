Coimbatore

Two arrested for burglaries in Salem

The Salem District Police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with two burglaries reported in the Attayampatti police limits.

The police said that special teams were formed to nab the accused who stole eight sovereigns of jewellery in the first case and 900 grams of silver articles, and motorcycle in the second case reported in Attayamaptti limits. A team led by DSP S.Thayalnayagi was on the lookout for the accused.

During a vehicle check on Attayampatti-Tiruchengode Road on Saturday, the police intercepted a two-wheeler without number plate that was proceeding to Tiruchengode. Inquiry revealed that the persons on the motorcycle were involved in the two burglaries. The arrested were identified as Arjunan from Thirupathur and Madesh from Dharmapuri district.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 12:16:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-arrested-for-burglaries-in-salem/article37616661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY