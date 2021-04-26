Two arrested for beating dog to death

COIMBATORE

26 April 2021 23:48 IST

The Peelamedu police on Monday arrested two persons who beat a homeless dog to death on Sunday.

The police said R. Balasundaram (62) of Ellaithottam Road and Midhun (23), a worker from Odisha, were arrested based on a complaint by Pradeep Prabakaran, Honorary District Animal Welfare Officer, Animal Welfare Board of India.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Prabakaran said Balasundaram did not like the dog and he had earlier told youth in the locality that it should have been killed. He beat the dog to death using a wooden log with the help of Midhun on Sunday, said the police.