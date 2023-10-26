Two arrested for attempting to cheat Chennai money lender with fake euro currencies

October 26, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Kattoor police in Coimbatore have arrested two persons on charges of attempting to cheat a money lender, by assuring to repay the borrowed money using fake euro currencies.

Hemavathy (42) of Mylapore in Chennai and Ayyappan (41) of Tiruppur were arrested here on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by K. Sundari (35), a flower vendor from Mylapore. The police are on the lookout for their accomplice Dhamu of Singanallur in Coimbatore.

As per the complaint lodged by Sundari, she knew Hemavathy, who worked in a finance firm at Teynampet, for many years. According to her, Hemavathy used to borrow money from her for interest to lend it to others for a higher interest.

Sundari availed of a gold loan of ₹ 3.5 lakh in April this year after Hemavathy had an urgent requirement of ₹ 6 lakh for a friend. Sundari arranged the remaining ₹2.5 lakh from another money lender. According to her, Hemavathy failed to pay the interest after getting the money.

When asked to repay the amount, Hemavathy told Sundari that her friend, for whom the money was borrowed, was in Tirupati and asked her to come there. At Tirupati, Hemavathy and Ayyappan showed her euro currencies and told her that they could make fake notes, which can be exchanged for rupees.

As the complainant refused to accept the offer and demanded to repay ₹ 6 lakh, Ayyappan told her that she could collect the cash from his friend Dhamu in Coimbatore.

According to Sundari, she came to Coimbatore on Wednesday and waited at a bus stand for several hours to collect the money. She approached the police and lodged a complaint against the trio after Dhamu did not turn up with money. The police seized a few fake currencies from Hemavathy and Ayyappan when they were arrested on Thursday.

