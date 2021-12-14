Two arrested for attempt to smuggle 700 kg ration rice

Coimbatore

14 December 2021 00:03 IST

A special team comprising officials from the Civil Supplies and Revenue Departments arrested a man and a woman who attempted to smuggle 700 kg rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) in a passenger autorickshaw near Madukkarai early on Monday morning.

The arrested were identified as Peter (56) of Thirumarai Nagar in Podanur, and Chellammal (48) of Rangasamuthiram near Pichanur. The autorickshaw that they were travelling was intercepted by the team headed by Madukkarai taluk supply officer P. Ramesh Kumar and special revenue inspector S. Sasikumar. The vehicle had 25 bags of rice weighing 700 kg in total. The man and the woman had sourced the rice from various parts of Coimbatore. The special team caught them while smuggling the rice to Kerala, officials said. The accused and the seized rice were handed over to the Civil Supplies CID wing of the police for further investigation.

Woman robbed of chain

Two unidentified persons snatched the chain of a 70-year-old woman while she was sleeping in her house near Annur late on Saturday. The woman, R. Jayalakshmi of Pasur village near Annur, in her complaint said that she went to bed around 10 p.m. on Saturday after locking the doors. Around 11.45 p.m., two unidentified men broke open the front door and entered the house. The woman woke up hearing sounds and went to the hall. The men snatched her chain and ran away. The woman fell down and suffered minor injuries. The Annur police have registered a case.

