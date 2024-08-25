ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for attempt to poach wildlife

Published - August 25, 2024 09:09 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two individuals were arrested by the Nilgiris Forest Division for possession of machetes and explosives. The Forest Department, acting on specific information, searched a car near Kattery in Coonoor on Saturday and discovered a snare and explosives used for hunting. Upon questioning, Ramakrishnan, the driver, admitted to planning a poaching operation with another man, Rajan. A subsequent search of Rajan’s house revealed materials used to make homemade explosives. Both men were arrested, charged under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, and remanded to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US