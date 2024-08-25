Two arrested for attempt to poach wildlife

Two individuals were arrested by the Nilgiris Forest Division for possession of machetes and explosives. The Forest Department, acting on specific information, searched a car near Kattery in Coonoor on Saturday and discovered a snare and explosives used for hunting. Upon questioning, Ramakrishnan, the driver, admitted to planning a poaching operation with another man, Rajan. A subsequent search of Rajan’s house revealed materials used to make homemade explosives. Both men were arrested, charged under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, and remanded to judicial custody.

