GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for attempt to poach wildlife

Published - August 25, 2024 09:09 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two individuals were arrested by the Nilgiris Forest Division for possession of machetes and explosives. The Forest Department, acting on specific information, searched a car near Kattery in Coonoor on Saturday and discovered a snare and explosives used for hunting. Upon questioning, Ramakrishnan, the driver, admitted to planning a poaching operation with another man, Rajan. A subsequent search of Rajan’s house revealed materials used to make homemade explosives. Both men were arrested, charged under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, and remanded to judicial custody.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.