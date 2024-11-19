 />
Two arrested for attacking police head constable in Salem

Published - November 19, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police arrested two youngsters for allegedly attacking a head constable during a vehicle check on Monday.

Ulaganathan, a head constable attached to the Suramangalam police station, was engaged in a vehicle check along with other police personnel on Monday evening. He stopped the motorcycle rode by S. Nabik (23) of Parvathipuram near Jahir Reddipatti, and A. Elavarasan (22) of MGR Nagar in Solampallam. The youths were allegedly in an inebriated state, and quarrelled with Mr. Ulaganathan for stopping the vehicle. During the quarrel, the duo allegedly manhandled Mr. Ulaganathan and fled from the spot. On information, the patrol police nabbed them on New Road.

The police registered a case under Sections 296(b), 132, and 351(2) of the BNS and Section 4(1)(j) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition (TNP) Act. The two youths were arrested and remanded in prison.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:43 pm IST

