ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for assaulting Home Guard personnel, police in Namakkal

Published - May 25, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Tiruchengode police for allegedly assaulting two Home Guard personnel and a special sub inspector on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, car festival was held at Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar temple. Police and Home Guard personnel were deployed near Anna Statue for regulating the traffic. Two youths, who came by bike, were stopped by the Home Guard personnel and it created a verbal duel between them.

The duo assaulted Home Guards Narendra Arjun (32) and Mugilan (30). While the Tiruchengode special police sub-inspector Kalaiyarasi (45) tried to prevent the youths, they pushed her down and fled.

The incident was recorded by some local people and it went viral on social media for the past two days. On Saturday, the Tiruchengode police registered a case and arrested A. Thamaraikannan (27) and his brother A. Vijay (21), residents of Five Roads in Tiruchengode and remanded them in prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US