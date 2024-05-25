Two arrested for assaulting Home Guard personnel, police in Namakkal

Two persons were arrested by the Tiruchengode police for allegedly assaulting two Home Guard personnel and a special sub inspector on Saturday.

On Thursday, car festival was held at Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar temple. Police and Home Guard personnel were deployed near Anna Statue for regulating the traffic. Two youths, who came by bike, were stopped by the Home Guard personnel and it created a verbal duel between them.

The duo assaulted Home Guards Narendra Arjun (32) and Mugilan (30). While the Tiruchengode special police sub-inspector Kalaiyarasi (45) tried to prevent the youths, they pushed her down and fled.

The incident was recorded by some local people and it went viral on social media for the past two days. On Saturday, the Tiruchengode police registered a case and arrested A. Thamaraikannan (27) and his brother A. Vijay (21), residents of Five Roads in Tiruchengode and remanded them in prison.