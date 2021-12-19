Two arrested for assaulting bus conductor in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

19 December 2021 23:41 IST

The Singanallur police on Sunday arrested two persons who assaulted the conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus late on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as S. Ajith Kumar (25) from Gandhi Nagar near Ondipudur and M. Surya (19) from Poonga Nagar near Irugur. The police were on the look out for another person who was involved in the attack.

According to the police, the three men waylaid the bus near Indian Bank on Tiruchi Road at Singanallur around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday when driver A. Murugavel (40) and conductor S. Kaviyarasu (34), both natives of Avalappampatti near Pollachi, were taking it to the Ondipudur depot after the day’s trip.

The men, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, got inside the bus and demanded Mr. Kaviyarasu to drop them at Sulur though the latter said that the bus was on the way to depot.

As Mr. Kaviyarasu asked the men to get out of the bus, they refused and assaulted him with a knife. Though Mr. Murugavel closed both doors of the bus in an attempt to stop them from escaping and to take them to the police, they escaped after breaking the glass windows of the bus using a fire extinguisher.

Mr. Murugavel drove the bus to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where Mr. Kaviyarasu was admitted for treatment for the injuries he suffered on hand.

Minor tension prevailed as many TNSTC bus drivers and conductors boycotted work on Saturday night following the incident.

Woman robbed of chain

A bike-borne men snatched two sovereign gold chain of a 65-year-old woman near Ganapathy on Saturday. The police said the incident occurred when the woman A. Sarammal was returning to her house along with her husband. The man escaped along with an accomplice after snatching the chain. The Saravanampatty police have registered a case.