Two arrested for assaulting bar manager in Coimbatore

Published - November 08, 2024 11:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two youth, who came to Coimbatore for an army recruitment rally, for picking up a fight in a hotel.

G. Baskar, 19, and D. Bharath, 20, residents of Bargur in Krishnagiri district, were arrested by the police, based on a complaint lodged by the manager of the hotel at Peelamedu.

According to the police, the two accused checked into the hotel on Wednesday and they consumed alcohol for ₹5,798 in the bar. When the duo tried to pay the bill using a payment app, the amount was not credited to the bank account of the hotel. They assaulted the bar’s manager when he told them that the amount was not credited. The two accused were arrested on Thursday night.

