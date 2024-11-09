ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for alleged job scam in Salem

Published - November 09, 2024 05:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem District Crime Branch (DCB) Police arrested two men on Friday evening in connection with an alleged job scam.

Govindaraj, 61, a resident of Omalur, frequently visited a physiotherapy clinic run by G. Chandrasekar, 49, from Chinna Kollapatti, and P. Thangaiyaraj, 49, from Hasthampatti. The two reportedly promised to secure a government job for Govindaraj’s son, Arun Kumar, and collected ₹14.65 lakh in instalments from him in 2021. However, they failed to fulfil the promise and allegedly refused to return the money.

Govindaraj filed a complaint with the DCB, prompting DCB inspector M. Bharathi Mohan to register a case under Sections 120(b), 420, and 506(i) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both suspects were subsequently arrested on Friday evening and remanded in custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US