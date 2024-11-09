Two arrested for alleged job scam in Salem

The Salem District Crime Branch (DCB) Police arrested two men on Friday evening in connection with an alleged job scam.

Govindaraj, 61, a resident of Omalur, frequently visited a physiotherapy clinic run by G. Chandrasekar, 49, from Chinna Kollapatti, and P. Thangaiyaraj, 49, from Hasthampatti. The two reportedly promised to secure a government job for Govindaraj’s son, Arun Kumar, and collected ₹14.65 lakh in instalments from him in 2021. However, they failed to fulfil the promise and allegedly refused to return the money.

Govindaraj filed a complaint with the DCB, prompting DCB inspector M. Bharathi Mohan to register a case under Sections 120(b), 420, and 506(i) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both suspects were subsequently arrested on Friday evening and remanded in custody.

