 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for alleged job scam in Salem

Published - November 09, 2024 05:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem District Crime Branch (DCB) Police arrested two men on Friday evening in connection with an alleged job scam.

Govindaraj, 61, a resident of Omalur, frequently visited a physiotherapy clinic run by G. Chandrasekar, 49, from Chinna Kollapatti, and P. Thangaiyaraj, 49, from Hasthampatti. The two reportedly promised to secure a government job for Govindaraj’s son, Arun Kumar, and collected ₹14.65 lakh in instalments from him in 2021. However, they failed to fulfil the promise and allegedly refused to return the money.

Govindaraj filed a complaint with the DCB, prompting DCB inspector M. Bharathi Mohan to register a case under Sections 120(b), 420, and 506(i) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both suspects were subsequently arrested on Friday evening and remanded in custody.

Published - November 09, 2024 05:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.