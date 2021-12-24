Two arrested for abetting suicide

Tiruppur

24 December 2021 23:32 IST

The Cheyur police on Thursday arrested two men on charges of abetting the suicide of a woman near Avinashi in Tiruppur district.

According to the police, Sheeladevi (35) from A. Kurumbapalayam, mortgaged her land measuring 47 cents to Sivaraj (40), a land broker from Tiruppur, in 2017.

Land sold

However, the broker along with his younger brother Kathirvel (35) had allegedly registered the land in his father’s name and sold it for ₹60 lakh.

Having refused to return the land documents, the woman had appealed several times to the district administration to retrieve her land, the police said.

However, she died of suicide on Wednesday.

Following this, the police booked Sivaraj and Kathirvel. They were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Man dies in Coimbatore

A man, who allegedly attempted to poison his two sons and end his life in Coimbatore, died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday. According to the police, S. Samidurai (42) was staying with his wife and two mentally challenged sons aged 13 and 10 at Varadharajapuram near Singanallur. On Thursday evening, the woman found her husband and the sons vomiting, following which she rushed the boys to a private hospital and Samidurai to CMCH. The man died on Friday morning while the two boys were admitted in the intensive care unit of the private hospital, the police said.

