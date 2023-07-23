Two arrested for abetting suicide of four-member family near Coimbatore

July 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Sunday arrested two persons on charges of abetting the suicide of four members of a family near Vadavalli in Coimbatore.

P. Jayabharath (30) of Vallalar Nagar, and P. Deepak (31) of Tata Nagar in Vadavalli were arrested for the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Four members of a family —Rajesh (34), his wife Lakshya (29) alias Sruthi, their daughter Yakshitha (10) and Rajesh’s mother Prema (73) — were found dead in their residence at Kurinji Street, Vembu Avenue, near Vadavalli on Saturday evening.

The police said the couple had borrowed more than ₹20 lakh from Jayabharath and Deepak, who had been running J.D. Tuition Centre in the locality. The family had allegedly left a note before ending their life, which said that they took the extreme step, unable to repay the amount. The accused had allegedly pressured the couple to pay the money.

The police said that the four persons died on Thursday night and the bodies were found on Saturday evening.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Three drown in quarry pit

Three students drowned in a quarry pit near Periyanaickenpalayam on Saturday evening. The police said that M. Vino (19), a second-year undergraduate student, S. Nithish (16), a Class X student from Aarvachettipudur near Kovilpalayam, and G. Nithyanandham (16), a Class XI student from New Colony at Anna Nagar near No. 4 Veerapandi, drowned in an abandoned quarry pit at Kalvarayanmalai near Periyanaickenpalayam.