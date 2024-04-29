Two arrested, five kg ganja seized in Tiruppur

April 29, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Two persons, Samirapagira (25) and Sahil (31) belonging to Odisha and Bihar respectively, were arrested on Sunday from their house at Nachiyampalayam for alleged possession of five kg of ganja.

The Avniashipalayam police registered a case and had the duo remanded in judicial custody at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Couple ends lives

TIRUPPUR A couple ended life reportedly after an argument at Karumbanchirai near Kunnathur in Tiruppur district on Monday. The deceased were identified as Muthukumar (21) and Chitra (20) who had married six months ago. Their bodies were taken to Avinashi Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.