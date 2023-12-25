GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested, country-made gun seized in Salem

December 25, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem City police arrested two people for hunting wild animals using a country-made gun on Monday.

Steel Plant police were engaged in a vehicle checkup early on Monday at Steel Plant Gate 2, when they spotted two persons on a two-wheeler fleeing after they saw the police. The police caught up with the two and identified them as Siva (27), resident of Perumampatti, and Dineshkumar (26), resident of Kanavaikadu. The police seized a country-made gun and found that they were using it to hunt wild animals. The Steel Plant police registered a case and arrested the duo.

