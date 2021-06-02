Two arrested as provocative video goes viral

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday arrested two youths after they were seen brandishing daggers in a video uploaded to social media platforms.

According to the police, Peer Mohammed (19) and Rahman alias Abbas (20) uploaded a video of themselves last week, where they were seen dancing to a song with allegedly provocative lyrics and displaying the daggers in a threatening manner.

The video was flagged by the Cyber Crime police, following which Tiruppur South police conducted investigations and arrested the two.

The accused were booked under sections of the Arms Act, the Information Technology Act and Section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody.

Cash, jewellery recovered

The Veerapandi police on Tuesday recovered jewellery worth ₹12 lakh and ₹70,000 from two burglars, who were allegedly involved in six different cases of housebreakings.

According to a statement issued by the Tiruppur City Police, Ramar (24) and Keerthi (21) broke into three houses in Palavanjipalayam and Iduvampalayam on May 24 and were also involved in three more such cases in the city police limits.

The police team also recovered silver articles, a LED television, induction stove and two-wheelers stolen by the accused, who were remanded in judicial custody.