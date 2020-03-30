Two areas declared containment zones

K.K. Pudur at Saibaba Colony, and Podanur have been declared containment zones after a 25-year-old woman belonging to K.K. Pudur tested positive for COVID-19 on return from Spain, and a doctor at the Railway Hospital in Podanur and her family members tested positive.

Health Department made the declaration on Monday after the first COVID-19 case in the city was reported from the area. The Department officials said the containment zone was confined to those streets that fell within a km radius of the house of the affected person, a 25-year-old woman who on returning from Spain tested positive for COVID-19. The woman, currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, had reached Coimbatore via Delhi and Bengaluru on March 15. She was tested positive for the COVID-19 on March 22. As per State Government bulletin on confirmed COVID-19 cases, she had 26 contacts. Coimbatore Corporation officials said nearly 50,000 people lived in over 12,000 houses in the containment zone. Though the State Government’s definition of containment zone was five km radius of index case, the first identified person as epicentre, and another three km as buffer zone, they were concentrating on only a km radius because of practical difficulties and available manpower.

More than 2.5 lakh people were estimated to be living within the five km radius.

Door-to-door inspection

The Corporation officials said the civic body had deployed more than 200 urban health nurses, paramedical staff and nursing students to go door-to-door in the containment zone to check on each of the residents.

The team on ground would divide the containment area into sectors of 50 houses each to complete the exercise. To support the nurses and paramedical staff, the Corporation had also deployed its doctors, the sources added.

The sources said the visiting health team would be asking the residents if they had ILIS (influenza like infection symptoms – cough, sneeze, temperature, breathlessness, etc.) and if they replied in the affirmative note down their details to report to the State Government on a daily basis.