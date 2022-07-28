Coimbatore

Two anti-poaching watchers injured by sloth bear in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Rohan Premkumar UDHAGAMANDALAM July 28, 2022 19:16 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 19:16 IST

Two anti-poaching watchers in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) were injured after a sloth bear attacked them while they were on a routine patrol through the tiger reserve on Wednesday.

The two injured persons were identified as Mathan and Maari. They were among a team of four anti-poaching watchers who had set out on patrol from Bison Camp in MTR, when they crossed paths with a sloth bear in Morgan Betta Beat of Masinagudi forest range. The bear injured both Mathan and Maari, before it was chased away by the two other forest guards who were accompanying them.

In the incident, Mathan suffered a minor injury while Maari suffered serious injuries to his head and one of his eyes. Both men were rushed to the Primary Health Center in Masinagudi, where they were given first aid before being taken to Coimbatore for further treatment.

Forest officials said that all the costs of treatment would be borne by the forest department. They said that both men are stable and are recuperating in the hospital.

