Two-and-a-half-year-old girl dies in accident on Salem – Kochi Highway near Coimbatore

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died in an accident on Salem – Kochi Highway near Neelambur in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as K. Rithanya, daughter of M. Kartheeshwaran, a native of Nilakottai in Dindigul district.

The police said that the accident took place on the highway near the toll gate at Neelambur around 7.30 a.m. According to the police, the two-wheeler that Mr. Kartheeshwaran rode rammed a tanker, which was heading from Salem to Palakkad.

They said that Mr. Kartheeshwaran attempted to cross the highway from south to north and the two-wheeler hit the rear side of the tanker. The rear wheel of the tanker ran over the child, who was sitting on the pillion seat, along with another person.

The police said that the child died on the spot while the other pillion rider suffered injuries. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Singanallur, for post-mortem.

S. Murugan, 54, of Namakkal, who was at the wheel of the tanker, surrendered before the Sulur police after the accident. The police registered a case against him.

