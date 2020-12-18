Two Amma Mini Clinics opened in Coimbatore

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani on Thursday opened two Amma Mini Clinics here at Nesavalar Colony near Singanallur and Sivananda Colony.

Mr. Velumani said the Chief Minister introduced Amma Mini Clinics for people from economically weaker sections in villages and urban areas to have easy access to healthcare.

The clinics, offering free checkup and medication for various ailments and health conditions, were also aimed at reducing the money and strain people bore and the time they spent to access healthcare services, he said.

A total of 70 Amma Mini Clinics have been allotted for Coimbatore district, including five mobile clinics. The two Clinics opened on Thursday are among the seven clinics that will become functional within the Corporation limits in the first phase. Rural parts of the district will get 30 clinics in the first phase.

A clinic will have a doctor, nurse and a health worker. The clinics will function from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in villages and town panchayats. The evening service will be extended to 8 p.m. in clinics within the limits of municipalities and Corporations.

Mr. Velumani also gave away nutrition kits to 11 antenatal mothers at the events.