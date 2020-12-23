Two Amma Mini Clinics inaugurated

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan distributing Amma Maternity Nutrition Kit to a pregnant woman in Erode on Tuesday.

ERODE

23 December 2020 00:22 IST

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan inaugurated two Amma Mini Clinics at Soolai and Veerappanchatiram in Corporation limits here on Tuesday. He also distributed Amma Maternity Nutrition Kit to pregnant women.

On the occasion, the Minister said spots were identified in villages without primary health centre to establish the clinics. “These clinics will help provide treatment to the poor and downtrodden at their locality,” he added. He also inaugurated six additional classrooms constructed at Periyavalasu Middle School.

Advertising

Advertising

Collector C. Kathiravan, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, MLAs K.V. Ramalingam (Erode West), K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East) and District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha were present.

Later, at a function held at Vellalar Educational Institutions in Thindal, the Minister handed over orders for recognition (for two years) to 288 schools in Erode, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts. He said the orders were being issued to 2,900 schools across the State.