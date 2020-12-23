Two Amma Mini Clinics inaugurated

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan inaugurated two Amma Mini Clinics at Soolai and Veerappanchatiram in Corporation limits here on Tuesday. He also distributed Amma Maternity Nutrition Kit to pregnant women.
On the occasion, the Minister said spots were identified in villages without primary health centre to establish the clinics. “These clinics will help provide treatment to the poor and downtrodden at their locality,” he added. He also inaugurated six additional classrooms constructed at Periyavalasu Middle School.
Collector C. Kathiravan, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, MLAs K.V. Ramalingam (Erode West), K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East) and District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha were present.
Later, at a function held at Vellalar Educational Institutions in Thindal, the Minister handed over orders for recognition (for two years) to 288 schools in Erode, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts. He said the orders were being issued to 2,900 schools across the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath